Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) & NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Critical Review

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and NMI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NMI 0 2 3 0 2.60

NMI has a consensus price target of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given NMI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28% NMI 54.43% 18.34% 11.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NMI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and NMI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.57 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.26 NMI $485.07 million 3.62 $231.13 million $3.22 6.52

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NMI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NMI beats Ambac Financial Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.