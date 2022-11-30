Riley Millar Frame Sells 38,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$870,565.50.
Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Riley Millar Frame acquired 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$70,959.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
PEY stock opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
