Riley Millar Frame Sells 38,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$870,565.50.

Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Riley Millar Frame acquired 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$70,959.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY stock opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEY shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.