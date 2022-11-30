Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP Sells $638,217.50 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

