Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 350,000 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$565,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,104,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,622,173.65.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$182,080.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$178,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$175,980.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$480,725.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$808,600.00.

TSE CMMC opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

