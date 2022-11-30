Roger R. Argus Sells 4,115 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $537,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 33.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.