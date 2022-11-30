Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 20,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $616,400.00.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,895,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.