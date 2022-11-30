Comparing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Douglas Elliman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. $13.45 billion 0.57 $562.60 million N/A N/A Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.24 $98.84 million 0.42 9.38

Analyst Recommendations

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Douglas Elliman has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.74%. Given Douglas Elliman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Douglas Elliman 2.58% 10.66% 5.22%

Dividends

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Douglas Elliman pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses. Further, the company operates day service centers and childcare facilities; operates hotels in Malaysia; and bridge financing for general contractors. Additionally, it sells short-term insurance; offers credit card settlements services; provides real estate management and asset succession consulting services; and offers document shipping and destruction, printing, and administrative services. The company also engages in development and sale of investment-type apartment properties; and management of facility reservation portal sites. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

