Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Target Price at $28.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

