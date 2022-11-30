Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

