Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

