Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $19.38

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %

PK stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

