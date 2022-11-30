Robert Robotti Acquires 25,300 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $767,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,014,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,469,274.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Robotti acquired 21,488 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $637,548.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Robert Robotti acquired 19,713 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $593,361.30.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Robotti acquired 300,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

