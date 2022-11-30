The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $945,550.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,750,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

