Terry Lee Burman Sells 42,663 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.2 %

ANF stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

