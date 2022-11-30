Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

