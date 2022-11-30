DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 9,139 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $130.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

