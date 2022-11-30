Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 23,956 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,668,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

PCOR stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies Company Profile

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

