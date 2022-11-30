Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 129,985 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,979 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

NYSE GS opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

