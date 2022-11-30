Matthew P. Wagner Sells 66,659 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACW. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 618.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 82.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 52,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

