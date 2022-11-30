James M. Cracchiolo Sells 13,050 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $324.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.