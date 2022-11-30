Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00.
  • On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $5,700,400.00.
  • On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00.
  • On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00.

Moderna Stock Down 1.3 %

Moderna stock opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

