Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $5,700,400.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00.

Moderna Stock Down 1.3 %

Moderna stock opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

