David Donnay Rowland Sells 7,554 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $189.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 476,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

