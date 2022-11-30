MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $3,284,851.78 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 47,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $3,284,851.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.