Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,455,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

