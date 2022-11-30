Gregory Q. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $264.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.