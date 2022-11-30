Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Major Shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

TERN opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,239 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

