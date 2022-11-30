Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insider Sells $1,518,824.80 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

