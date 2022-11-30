David Baszucki Sells 550,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Roblox Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
