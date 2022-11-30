Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on ARCT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %
Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
