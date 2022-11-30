Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

