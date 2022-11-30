Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $233.94

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.94.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

