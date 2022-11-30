Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after acquiring an additional 256,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.99. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

