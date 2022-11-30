Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 367.50 ($4.40).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Price Performance

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.55) on Friday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.20 ($4.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,248.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.