Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE RACE opened at $215.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

