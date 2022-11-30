Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 219

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 219 ($2.62).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 195 ($2.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get M&G alerts:

Insider Activity at M&G

In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato purchased 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($119,090.80). In other news, insider Massimo Tosato bought 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($119,090.80). Also, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £292,250 ($349,623.16).

M&G Trading Up 0.0 %

About M&G

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 192.30 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,408.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.77. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.75).

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.