Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

