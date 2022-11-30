Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,783,000.

SGRY stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

