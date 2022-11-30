Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $136.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

