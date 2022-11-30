Financial Contrast: PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Marcus & Millichap 10.32% 22.51% 15.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PropTech Investment Co. II and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

PropTech Investment Co. II currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.14%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Marcus & Millichap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.11 $142.47 million $3.91 9.38

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

