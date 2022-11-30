Critical Analysis: 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) & C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C-Bond Systems has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital $2.79 million 20.49 $14.26 million N/A N/A C-Bond Systems $1.48 million 1.43 -$7.14 million ($0.03) -0.22

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

180 Degree Capital has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A C-Bond Systems -235.64% N/A -261.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 180 Degree Capital and C-Bond Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

180 Degree Capital beats C-Bond Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies. The firm seeks to impact the business and valuation of its portfolio through constructive activism. It employs fundamental analysis, plan development, investment execution and exit analysis to make its portfolios. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc., a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass. It also distributes MB-10 and Vimoba disinfectant tablets to school facilities and buses, dealerships, global distribution network, and service providers, as well as the transportation detailing, automotive, trucking, RV, rental agency, service vehicles, mass transit, golf carts, aviation, train, and marine markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

