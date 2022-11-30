Critical Contrast: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Artivion and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80 T2 Biosystems 0 4 0 0 2.00

Artivion currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.35%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,036.36%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Artivion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

85.2% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Artivion has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -13.21% -0.81% -0.30% T2 Biosystems -269.09% N/A -132.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 1.63 -$14.83 million ($1.04) -11.63 T2 Biosystems $28.06 million 0.41 -$49.24 million ($16.45) -0.10

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artivion beats T2 Biosystems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance to identify carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

