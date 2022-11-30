Reviewing Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) and Chase (NYSE:CCF)

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) and Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Acuity Brands and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands 9.59% 20.76% 11.56% Chase 13.72% 13.61% 10.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acuity Brands and Chase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands $4.01 billion 1.51 $384.00 million $11.14 16.87 Chase $325.66 million 2.66 $44.67 million $4.70 19.45

Volatility and Risk

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Chase. Acuity Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Acuity Brands has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acuity Brands and Chase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75 Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acuity Brands presently has a consensus target price of $205.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than Chase.

Dividends

Acuity Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Chase pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Acuity Brands pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chase pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chase has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chase is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Acuity Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Chase shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Acuity Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Chase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acuity Brands beats Chase on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, original equipment manufacturers, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management platform and location-aware applications under the Distech Controls and Atrius brands. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.