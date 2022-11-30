Financial Survey: Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A -34.45% -1.12% Verra Mobility 11.48% 60.95% 8.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mondee and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Mondee currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.75%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

This table compares Mondee and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $550.59 million 4.22 $41.45 million $0.48 32.31

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Mondee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

