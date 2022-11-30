Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,905 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,314 put options.

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $108.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.