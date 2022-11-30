Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,905 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,314 put options.
Guardant Health Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $108.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.
Insider Transactions at Guardant Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
