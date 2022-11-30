Comparing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.58 -$6.17 million $0.06 75.51 Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 107.02 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -3.47

Risk and Volatility

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quipt Home Medical and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 134.55%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 1.31% 2.70% 1.48% Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26%

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Nemaura Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

