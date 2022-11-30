Analyzing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbsat and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirent Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Orbsat and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Spirent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 1.76 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Spirent Communications $576.00 million 3.61 $89.20 million N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats Orbsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and proactive security validation; and offers Ethernet/IP performance testing solutions, as well as provides navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

