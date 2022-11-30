Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.5 %

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$18.84 and a twelve month high of C$71.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.14.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.