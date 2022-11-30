Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $41.08

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 0.99. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $275,737.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,875,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,722,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $275,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,875,351 shares in the company, valued at $133,722,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,706,443 shares of company stock worth $121,012,607 in the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

