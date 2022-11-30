Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 30.70.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total transaction of 2,388,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,101,543.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total transaction of 2,388,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,101,543.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,331. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

