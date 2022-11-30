TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.42.
TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
TFI International Stock Performance
TSE:TFII opened at C$141.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$145.89.
Insider Transactions at TFI International
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Stories
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.