TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.42.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

TSE:TFII opened at C$141.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$145.89.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total transaction of C$6,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,105,898.95.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

