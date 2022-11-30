Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives $32.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,818,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,803,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,031 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,576,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 215,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the period.

Jamf stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

